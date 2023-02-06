There’s still time to nominate a deserving candidate for this year’s YWCA Women of Distinction recognition. Honorees must live, work, or volunteer in Madison or Jersey counties.
You can get a nomination packet through the website: www.altonywca.com . The deadline to submit is February 24th. The ceremony will be on May 4th.
YWCA of Southwestern Illinois executive director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z it’s easy to recommend somebody for the award.
A volunteer panel of judges will select this year’s Women of Distinction honorees.
For more details, call 618-465-7774 or email: info@ywcaswil.org