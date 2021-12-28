Fears that the COVID-19 pandemic would cripple the Illinois housing market didn’t come to fruition, low inventories sent home prices skyward and kicked off bidding wars.
While this past year brought a home-buying frenzy largely fueled by first-time millennial home buyers, Realtor.com predicts potential homeowners will face increased competition for at least the next three years.
Geoffrey Hewings, emeritus director of the Regional Economics Applications Laboratory at the University of Illinois, says newly built homes may eventually help with the inventory situation.
“It is going to take a while before we see a significant contribution from new construction to add to the inventory and therefore reduce some of the pressure," Hewings said.
Yale Professor of Economics Robert Shiller told Yahoo Finance there is a chance for declines in home prices in the coming years.
“A big cause of problems will be new construction,” Shiller said. “You already see residential investment picking up. It hasn’t quite come as high as it was during the peak in 2007, but it is going up and there is going to be a supply response.”
Daniel McMillan, head of the Stuart Handler Department of Real Estate at the University of Illinois-Chicago, said the market will settle down and the decline in home prices will be more gradual.
“You don’t expect things to be a really rapid change but expect them to slow up and then stay that way,” McMillan said. “Stay on a slower path for a while until we are back on the long-term growth rate.”
New construction projects are picking up in Illinois, but not as robust as in other states. In Chicago, for example, home construction is up 85% since 2009. But a check of similar cities shows Atlanta is up 428%, Phoenix is up 268%, and Miami is up 241%.
Bryce Hill, senior research analyst with the Illinois Policy Institute said one major reason why building homes in Illinois hasn’t made sense for an increasing number of families is the state has the second highest property taxes in the country.
“The residents are getting fewer and fewer services in exchange for their tax bills because higher shares of property taxes and state tax dollars are going to pay for our unfunded pension liabilities,” Hill said.
Mortgage rates are expected to increase in 2022. Fannie Mae projects the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will soon see higher rates, averaging 3.3% next year and move up to an average of 3.5% in 2023.
It also expects the Fed will begin raising interest rates in 25-point increments as early as the fourth quarter of 2022, and could begin even sooner if inflation continues to surge.
According to Realtor.com, the top three hottest real estate markets for 2022 are Salt Lake City, Utah, Boise, Idaho, and Spokane, Washington.