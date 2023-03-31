Governor JB Pritzker is announcing a 200 million dollar investment in moving freight throughout the state. The money will be used for 22 port, rail and highway projects that will increase safety, reduce traffic problems and make it easier to move freight.
The governor says the investment will be good for the state’s economy.
Locally, there’s money for projects associated with America’s Central Port and Bi-State Development. Illinois is one of the top three states for freight activity in the country.