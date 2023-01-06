You can take part in a celebration with roots dating back to the middle ages tonight (Friday) in Alton. The annual 12th Night celebration takes place at Haskell Park in Middletown, and you are invited to bring your tree to the park and add it to the growing pile.
The drop-off point there is at Haskell Park at the corner of Henry and 12th Street, but there will also be a tree-burning at Riverview Park tonight, but without the ceremony. Alton Park and Recreation Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z the collection of trees will be set on fire by the "Three Kings of Middletown" as part of the event.
The 12th night celebration begins at Haskell Park at 6pm. There will be carols, cookies, wassail, and the traditional bonfire at 6:30. Haynes says you can drop your live tree at any of the city’s parks, but asks you do so by noon.