The GED (General Education Diploma) Courses at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey remain extremely popular. For the first time since 2019, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education program was able to hold its commencement in person, June 9, in the Hatheway Cultural Center in Godfrey.
Val Harris, LCCC's Associate Dean of Adult Education told The Big Z in a previous interview a phone call can help potential students start to pursue a GED.
122 students received their GED from the college earlier this month. If you would like more information on getting your GED, call 468-4141.