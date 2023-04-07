Governor JB Pritzker is announcing a multi-million dollar investment for the construction of a health sciences building and renovations to existing buildings at the SIUE campus. More than $105 million will be spent on the project, which will support renovating and connecting two existing buildings on University Park Drive.
SIUE Chancellor James Minor spoke to the importance of the state’s funding of not just this project, but higher education in general.
The funding comes from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the largest capital plan in state history. New classrooms, research laboratories, study areas, a nursing simulation laboratory, and administrative offices will be added. Site circulation improvements and the resurfacing of two existing parking lots will also be completed. Construction is expected to begin in the fall, with completion forecast for the summer of 2025.