The Illinois Lottery has reported a $1-million winning ticket was recently sold in Alton. The news release said the winning ticket for December 22 was sold at the Phillips 66 at 1660 East Broadway. The winning numbers were 2-3-13-21-28-43.
Lottery officials say if you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a safe place until you are ready to claim your prize. Winners have 1 year to claim the prize and can do so by contacting the Illinois Lottery. For more information go to Illinois Lottery Official Site: Buy Tickets Online and Get Winning Numbers\