Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs is celebrating one million claims paid out through his office’s I-CASH program. Treasurer Frerich’s office is the keeper of unclaimed property like old paychecks, lost war medals, life insurance policies, the contents of forgotten safe deposit boxes and more. During his tenure, one million properties have been returned, totaling over $1.4 billion dollars.
Frerichs urges everyone to search the I-CASH database.
To look for any property you may be owed, go to https://illinoistreasurer.gov/ and click on “I-CASH.”