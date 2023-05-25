Memorial Day in Grafton is traditionally a holiday that is celebrated with not only the private barbecues and pool openings, but with a public celebration honoring the men and women that did not make it home from their time serving our country. This year’s celebration is again at the American Legion Post 648, It starts at noon.
The ceremony will happen at the post’s World War I monument, which overlooks the Grafton Cemetery. Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z that is just part of a busy day.
He says even if you can’t attend the one in Grafton, find a remembrance ceremony near you.
The Legion will be handing out poppies from 10am until 3pm on Saturday and Sunday at the intersection of Illinois Routes 3 and 100. They will also be accepting donations. The red poppy is the official flower of the American Legion Family, and it symbolizes the sacrifices of American soldiers who fought and died in the service of our country since WWI.