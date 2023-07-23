The Grafton City Council has an update on the construction of two pickleball courts and an associated parking lot at Red Hawk Park. All of the asphalt and concrete work has been finished, the posts around the courts have been placed, and they are now in the middle of the 28-day waiting period while the asphalt cures.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z the hope is to be finished the second week of August.
C.E. Mahoney of Alton submitted the winning construction bid of $225,565 at the May meeting.