A Grafton Police Officer was honored at the city council meeting on Tuesday for his lifesaving efforts last weekend. Officer Mike Angel helped a seriously injured bicyclist until paramedics arrived on the scene. The 45-year-old male victim had crashed through a wooden guard rail as he lost control of his bike while on a trail near Graham Hollow Road Sunday afternoon.
That road is about halfway between Grafton and the Brussels Ferry. According to a release from the city, Officer Angel responded to the emergency call and found the cyclist lying on the bike trail, he was bleeding and suffering from multiple injuries. Officer Angel used the shirt of the injured man as well as his own shirt to make two tourniquets, one around the man’s upper leg and another on the lower leg and calmed the victim until an ambulance arrived. The paramedics then met a medivac helicopter in a nearby field so he could be taken to St. Louis for additional treatment. Officer Angel received a Life Saving Certificate at the council meeting on behalf of the Council and the citizens of Grafton by Mayor Morrow and Police Chief Eric Spanton.