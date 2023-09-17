Excitement is building for the creation of a National Memorial of Military Ascent in Grafton.
Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z the centerpiece of the memorial will be a life-sized World War Two re-enactment with replica casts of Army rangers climbing the cliffs at Omaha Beach, using the limestone bluffs near the Grafton Visitors Center to replicate the cliffs of Normandie France.
He says fundraising will begin in-earnest next month:
Army veteran Dan Bechtold of the Grafton business “Knotty By Nature” created a billboard using drawings that depict the memorial’s concept.
He says he hasn’t heard any negative feedback on the project, only positive.