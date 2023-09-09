Originally planned for late August, Grafton’s Family Fun Day was rained out. It has been rescheduled for today/Saturday at Red Hawk Park. You are invited to the park where there will be face painting, balloon animals, rock painting, a DJ, pickleball, and the official ribbon-cutting at the new pickleball courts at 7pm.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z he expects the pickleball courts to stay busy for the foreseeable future.
Also at the park on Saturday will be the QEM fire trucks, a Jersey County ambulance, Survival Flight helicopter, and a Grafton police car. The Jersey County Queen and Little Miss will also be there to help celebrate this favorite community event.