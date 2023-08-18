Gov. J.B. Pritzker has modified a bill that would have given Ameren Illinois the right of first refusal for transmission line construction.
The governor issued what’s called an amendatory veto, striking only the portion of the measure that deals with the right of first refusal. He left the rest of the bill, which modifies a state grant program and requires several policy studies, untouched.
The measure would have given Ameren Illinois the power to build new high-voltage transmission lines without going through the bidding process.
“Without competition, Ameren ratepayers will pay for these transmission projects at a much higher cost,” Pritzker wrote when he issued the veto.
There was considerable opposition to the legislation, including from the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition.
“We strongly support investment in new transmission capacity to reach our clean energy goals, but HB3445 could limit our ability to build those projects. We applaud the Governor for taking this action toward expanding transmission and bringing us another step closer to our clean energy future,” the group said in a statement.
The Electricity Transmission Competition Coalition also applauded the governor’s actions.
“By vetoing the ROFR provision, Governor Pritzker has powerfully stood up against utility monopoly interests and shown that he is on the side of consumers and backs lower electricity prices. The ROFR was anti-competitive, anti-consumer, inflationary, and Illinois families and businesses would have paid higher electricity prices for decades to come,” said Paul Cicio, chair of the ETCC, in a statement.
Ameren has testified in other states considering similar legislation, including Missouri, that the competitive bid process leads to delays and cost overruns.
Lawmakers will have the option of accepting the governor’s changes, overriding the veto this fall so that the bill becomes law as passed, or letting it die due to the veto.