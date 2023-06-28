In the year since the nation's highest court put the issue of abortion back to states to regulate, access to the medical procedure has remained a talking point among elected officials with several polices enacted at the Illinois Statehouse.
In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson led to multiple states restricting access to abortions. That queued the issue up for the November elections that year where Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed to work toward more access for the medical procedure in Illinois.
"As Governor of Illinois, it is my duty to not only keep our residents safe but to uphold our 205-year legacy, a legacy rooted in progress and justice," Pritzker wrote in an opinion editorial for Salon.com over the weekend. "So, while every state bordering us is forcing women to revert to back-alley abortions, with some elected officials threatening to limit contraceptive access only for those with approval from their husbands, I've worked hand-in-hand with members of the General Assembly to extend protections for patients and providers alike."
In January, Pritzker approved House Bill 4664 which aims to would protect people seeking abortions, assisted reproduction and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois while expanding who can perform these procedures.
Molly Rumley of Illinois Right to Life warned of the dangers of specific individuals performing medical procedures.
"One of the major problems we see with this bill is it allows nondoctors to perform surgical abortions," Rumley said during a committee hearing on the bill. "This is not in the best interest of women. If such surgeries are to be done, they should be done in a manner with physicians who are trained to do this, and that is safe for the women."
Pritzker has said women should make decisions that are best for their bodies.
"Here in Illinois, we trust women to make their own decisions about their own bodies," Pritzker said in September during a roundtable with Vice President Kamala Harris. "A lot of work has gone into making Illinois a place where reproductive rights are guaranteed."
Those coming to Illinois for an abortion or other reproductive health care could soon be protected by the state from penalties back home.
House Bill 3326 limits other states' ability to access automatic license plate reader data in Illinois to punish someone from out of state seeking an abortion in Illinois.
The bill is awaiting a signature from Pritzker before becoming law but has received the support of Planned Parenthood and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
"I could not be more proud of this landmark legislation. No other state in America specifically prohibits ALPRs from being used to track and penalize individuals for their actions in another state," Giannoulias said.
The measure received pushback from Republican lawmakers as state Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, had concerns about prohibiting law enforcement access to cameras for those seeking abortions.
"Under this law, a minor girl from Missouri could be brought to Illinois by her abuser to undergo an abortion, and that license plate data couldn't be used to bring him to justice," Tracy said. "We're going to perhaps make this too broad and allow a true perpetrator and an abuser to go free and avoid prosecution."
In his op-ed to Salon.com, Pritzker said he would continue to fight for access to reproductive care in Illinois.
"Anti-choice extremists aren't going to stop at Roe v. Wade. They will keep chipping away, bit by bit, at reproductive healthcare and other related privacy rights," Pritzker wrote. "But Illinois will remain a haven so long as we fight for it. And my administration and pro-choice members of the General Assembly will do everything in our power to ensure widespread, equitable access to reproductive rights as a foundational freedom."
Among other policies in Illinois, the state no longer requires parental notification for an abortion. As Illinois continues to have some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the nation, 14 states voted to outlaw most abortions following the Supreme Court's decision.
