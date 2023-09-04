The Chicago White Sox might be looking to move away from their home ballpark.
The team’s played on the south side of Chicago at what’s now known as Guaranteed Rate Field since 1991 and have been in the city since 1910.
Crain's Chicago Business recently reported the team's longtime owner, Jerry Reinsdorf, is weighing his options about a possible move.
Governor J.B. Pritzker recently shared his thoughts.
Last year, the Chicago Bears of the NFL also announced they would look at possibly moving outside the Chicago city limits.