St. Louis television personality Tim Ezell will speak at Saturday’s Got Faith? event in Jerseyville. Ezell is also a pastor, and he will share his story with attendees at the town’s Walmart parking lot at 9am.
The event starts at 8:30 with the local singing group the Gibson Girls on stage. Got Faith? coordinator Steve Pegram tells The Big Z there will also be free breakfast sandwiches available.
There will also be Bunkhouse Joe’s coffee available. It’s free to attend, and Pegram says all are welcome.