Illinois Republicans rallied at the Illinois State Fair Thursday, downplaying the Democrats and sharing ideas ahead of next year's election.
It was the second day of party gatherings in Springfield, with Illinois Republican Chairman Don Tracy, Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and other officials taking the stage.
Tracy led the rally and spoke of what he calls problems that have stemmed from Democratic leadership in Illinois.
"Anti-business taxation, excessive regulation, historic downtown retail and office vacancies, and they think that's a model," Tracy said. "They think that's a model for success? Are they crazy?"
At the end of the 2022 General Election, Democrats were able to secure another supermajority in the state legislature. Tracy said they will be working to change that.
"I'm spending a lot of time in Chicago. Why? Because that's where a lot of the votes are," Tracy said. "If we are going to win again in Illinois, we have got to make more of a dent in Chicago, get above 20-25%, and we have got to win back the suburbs. We are focusing on that this year."
McCombie criticized the direction the state is going under Democratic leadership.
"Yesterday, many of the states Democrat leaders were talking nonsense. Today we are celebrating what will be a great day in the state," McCombie said. "I am truly honored to be here to help lead the Republican party back to prominence in Illinois."
McCombie said it is the GOP and not the Democrats that is the party that represents everyone.
"Democrats say they are the party of diversity, yet House Republicans are the ones that represent families and businesses in all 102 counties in Illinois," McCombie said.
The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5.