After months of behind-the-scenes work on an ordinance that would require licensing for electrical contractors, Godfrey village trustees unanimously defeated the proposal Tuesday night. The ordinance would have required at least one person doing the work to have what was described as a basic license.
Trustee Jeff Weber explained the reasoning behind his decision:
Rick Lauschke had similar comments, noting there may be a few bad actors that need to be dealt with, but it does not warrant a full licensing ordinance. Bud Hinners is the village electrical inspector and said he disagrees.
The board also unanimously shot down two proposals to increase the number of liquor licenses in the village, as the requests were from businesses that planned to use them primarily for gaming establishments, rather than a restaurant that wanted to add gaming to their business.