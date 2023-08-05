In June, Godfrey trustees shot down an ordinance that would require licensing for electrical contractors in the village. Some expressed opinions that licensing was unnecessary, but trustees and the village engineer are still working to revise the electrical code to add some protections.
Supporters of the effort say this will provide a measure of safety not currently afforded, but Trustee Jeff Weber says as it is now, the wording is merely symbolic.
Trustee Rick Lauschke spoke at length about what he views as the issues with the proposed ordinance, saying more eyes should be on landscapers and pool installers, which he believes are responsible for some of the alleged problems.
As the discussion was winding down, Trustee Sarah Woodman offered her opinion:
The ordinance failed for lack of motion to approve. It was also noted that the state is considering an electrical licensing act, introduced during the spring as H.B. 1198.