We're learning a little more about a proposal to station an ambulance service in Godfrey. Survival Flight has proposed leasing Fire Station #1 from the village beginning in January. The regional manager spoke to Godfrey Village trustees Tuesday night.
Up for consideration is a lease agreement that would allow Survival Flight to move into the firehouse on Godfrey Road once the village takes possession of it early next year. Survival Flight Regional Director Chip Ashford says this area needs another ambulance service.
Survival Flight has recently signed a contract with St. Anthony’s Hospital to provide EMS and ground services as well as continuing their flight medical services. They have been established in Jerseyville for about 9 years, according to Ashford.
The company plans to be operational in the Riverbend November 6th in a temporary location. The plan is to move its headquarters and offices to the Godfrey location if trustees approve a deal. The Village Board will examine the proposal and possibly vote on it at its next meeting in two weeks.