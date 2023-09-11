A Godfrey committee charged with coming up with guidelines to grant liquor licenses is coming up with some recommendations. The effort is in response to what seems to be a number of requests to create gaming parlors, rather than what was the original intent of a previous board to only allow gaming in existing businesses.
To have video gaming, state law stipulates a business must have a liquor license that allows for the sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink. Trustee Sarah Woodman says they would like to see any future businesses requesting a license to present a business plan that shows 50% of sales in food, with gambling revenue less than that.
Trustee Mike Fisher says most neighboring communities charge businesses at least $125 per gaming terminal, and in some cases up to $500. Godfrey currently does not charge a fee per terminal, but Fischer suggested that may be a change the village should consider in the future.