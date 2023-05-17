Godfrey's Village Board will soon consider passing a budget ordinance for the coming fiscal year. Trustees discussed the document at last (Tuesday) night’s meeting with much of the discussion focused on a proposed $1.1 million deficit in the preliminary spending plan.
It was mentioned several times that the village rarely spends as much as it budgets for, at which time Village Attorney Phillip Lading reminded trustees what the document does.
Before the budget talk, the new members of the board were sworn in. Craig Lombardi and Mike Fisher were sworn in, along with returning trustee Karen MacAtee. Ben Allen and Virginia Woulfe-Beile did not seek reelection. All department heads were reappointed, except for Building and Zoning Administrator Laura Dixon, who has retired. Taking her place is Anthony Cain, a lifelong resident of the Alton/Godfrey area who comes to the village after 20 years as a member of Labor Local 338.