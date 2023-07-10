Godfrey trustees are being asked to reconsider an ordinance that would require licensing for electrical contractors. In June, the board unanimously defeated the proposal that would have required at least one person doing the work to have what was described as a basic license.
Local electrician Frank Timmermeier explained why he thinks this should be implemented:
Robin Long is the chairperson of the village’s Planning and Zoning Commission:
Trustees heard arguments in favor of the licensing requirement from others as well. They could bring it back for another look at its next meeting in August.