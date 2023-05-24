The engineering on Godfrey’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Trail Phase 1 has been complete for several years and the village has received grants for Phase 1 construction. The F.E. Widman trail project has been talked about for years, but progress has been stalled.
Godfrey Village Engineer Rich Beran tells The Big Z the reason for the delay.
Phase 1 starts near LaVista Park, heads due north, and winds up at Boy Scout Lane. There are five phases in all to the project. The trail will eventually be a multi-purpose 10-foot-wide asphalt trail.