The Godfrey Village Board will consider approving funding for engineering extending the Pierce Lane upgrade project all the way to where Lars Hoffman Crossing will be extended, just north of Airport Road. There is currently engineering being done for the upgrades from Stamper Lane to Winter Lane, but Godfrey Village Engineer Rich Beran tells The Big Z there seems to be support for getting all of the extension done at once.
Funding would come from a variety of sources, including the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, Madison County, and the Rebuild Illinois program. The Godfrey portion would still amount to about $1 million.