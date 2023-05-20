The Village of Godfrey has been aggressively attacking street repairs in recent years, and this summer will see at least one project completed. If all goes according to plan, concrete patching will wrap up in Storeyland Subdivision.
This year also begins a 2–3-year project to reconstruct all of the concrete pavement in the West Woodfield Subdivision. Village Engineer Rich Beran tells The Big Z there are also plans for asphalt work around the village.
The village has budgeted $1.1 million for the asphalting, $416,000 for concrete, and $283,000 for microsurfacing.