Getting rid of your yard waste in Godfrey is about to get a little easier soon. Starting Tuesday, August 8, the village will have a drop-off location set up at the park maintenance building on Stamper Lane next to Glazebrook Park.
Godfrey’s Director of Maintenance Jim Lewis tells The Big Z that location will be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9am – noon.
The price of the stickers will be $1.75 each and will be available at St. Peter’s Hardware in North Alton and at the Godfrey Village Hall in the Clerk’s office.
At the time of drop-off, you will be asked to provide a valid IL driver’s license or state ID showing Godfrey residency. If you are dropping off on behalf of a Godfrey resident, you must have a photo of the resident’s driver’s license/state ID and a utility bill with matching address.