Godfrey will be a member of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, or MRCTI, for another year. Many towns along the Mississippi River are members of the organization by default, but as a dues-paying member, a city gets certain perks.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick explains:
The Village Board approved the $2,500 payment by a unanimous vote. Alton approved paying its membership dues at last week's meeting, with only Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee questioning its value. Grafton also recently approved paying its membership dues by unanimous vote.