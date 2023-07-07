yard waste.jpg

Getting rid of your yard waste in Godfrey may get a little easier soon. While a date has not yet been set to start, the village is putting a plan together for residents to be able to bring their yard waste to one central location to drop-off.

Godfrey’s Director of Maintenance Jim Lewis tells The Big Z that location would be at the park maintenance building on Stamper Lane next to Glazebrook Park.

Lewis - At Park Maintenance Bldg.mp3

He says the ball started rolling on this plan earlier this week.

Lewis - Why Yard Waste.mp3

We’ll let you know when the village’s plan goes into effect.