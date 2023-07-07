Getting rid of your yard waste in Godfrey may get a little easier soon. While a date has not yet been set to start, the village is putting a plan together for residents to be able to bring their yard waste to one central location to drop-off.
Godfrey’s Director of Maintenance Jim Lewis tells The Big Z that location would be at the park maintenance building on Stamper Lane next to Glazebrook Park.
He says the ball started rolling on this plan earlier this week.
We’ll let you know when the village’s plan goes into effect.