The Godfrey Village Board may reconsider its position on video gambling. Several years ago, the board decided to allow gaming at establishments that already had liquor licenses. State law requires a business to have a liquor license that allows it to serve drinks in order to have video gambling terminals.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z there has been a recent surge of liquor license requests.
It its meeting last week, a liquor license request was made to the board for the Ruler store in Monticello Plaza. That request was pulled from the agenda, and a committee was formed to reexamine the village’s policy toward video gaming. Trustees Sarah Woodman and Mike Fischer are on that committee.