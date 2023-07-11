Video Gaming.jpg

The Godfrey Village Board may reconsider its position on video gambling. Several years ago, the board decided to allow gaming at establishments that already had liquor licenses. State law requires a business to have a liquor license that allows it to serve drinks in order to have video gambling terminals.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z there has been a recent surge of liquor license requests. 

McCormick - Take another look.mp3

It its meeting last week, a liquor license request was made to the board for the Ruler store in Monticello Plaza. That request was pulled from the agenda, and a committee was formed to reexamine the village’s policy toward video gaming. Trustees Sarah Woodman and Mike Fischer are on that committee.