The mayor of Godfrey is pleased with IDOT’s new plan to keep West Delmar open during the construction of a double-roundabout near the Pierce Lane intersection. He and Village Engineer Rich Beran were at the IDOT office last week for a different purpose, but he says the subject of roundabouts came up in conversation on the drive back.
Trustees Virginia Woulfe-Beile and Jeff Weber also commented that they are in favor of this new plan now that accommodations have been made for the local traffic flow.
A timeline to break ground on the project has not yet been set.