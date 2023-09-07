The Godfrey Village Board may authorize an updated hotel feasibility study. A land owner with property for sale near the IL 255/267/111 interchange has apparently reached out to a regional hotel chain to see if there is interest in buying the land and putting a hotel in the village.
Jim Mager, Godfrey’s Director of Economic Development, says he thinks there is potential for a hotel in the village.
Mager also notes that while the property owner has apparently reached out to the regional Cobblestone Hotel group, it may be worth aiming for a nationally-known chain.
A new feasibility study could cost between $4,000 - $9,000 according to Mager. The last study was done in 2017.