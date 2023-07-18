The Godfrey Village Hall has received a handful of calls last week from residents concerned about some salesmen that appear to be operating illegally in the village. Solicitors must have a village-issued permit on them when going door-to-door, but it appears those in question were trying to skirt that law.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z if someone comes to your door soliciting business, there are questions you should ask.
He says if you have issues with aggressive solicitors, you can call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department non-emergency phone at 618-692-6087.