A Saturday afternoon traffic stop lands one person in the Madison County Jail with the assistance of a local homeowner. According to information from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, it was at about 2:40pm when a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Vollmer Lane at Valley Road in Godfrey.
Godfrey homeowner assists in arrest
During this traffic stop, the driver fled on foot. The Deputy engaged in a foot pursuit at which point the driver later fled onto a nearby property, in the 2700 block of Winter Lane. With the assistance of that homeowner, the driver was taken into custody. Suspected illegal drugs were allegedly located.The driver is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail, pending formal warrant application.
