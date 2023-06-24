Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.