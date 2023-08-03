emergency lights 1.jpg
Godfrey Fire House #1 on Godfrey Road

Godfrey Village Trustees will consider entering into a one-year lease agreement with an ambulance service that is coming to the area. Survival Flight has recently signed a contract with OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital to provide EMS and ground services as well as continuing their flight medical services.

The head of Survival Flight has proposed leasing Fire Station #1 from the village beginning in January. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z he sees this as a win-win proposal.

The village hopes to take possession of Fire Station #1 on Godfrey Road in January once the new Godfrey Firehouse is operational.