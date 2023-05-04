The Village of Godfrey is currently planning to upgrade a portion of Pierce Lane north of Stamper Lane to Winter Lane. There is now talk of extending that all the way to the area of Airport Road, which will take it to about where it will Lars Hoffman Crossing once that project is complete.
Funding would come from a variety of sources, including the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, Madison County, and the Rebuild Illinois program. The Godfrey portion would still amount to about $1 million. Godfrey Village Engineer Rich Beran spoke about the possibility at this week’s Village Board meeting:
Once the two roads meet at some point in the future, it will be connected by a roundabout in an area that Beran says is now a field. The board directed him to seek further information on engineering the project from Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab.