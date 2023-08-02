Godfrey Roundabout 11-21-22.jpg

The Illinois Department of Transportation has found a federal funding source for a bicycle / walking path to be built adjacent to the new double roundabout, according to the village’s mayor. A couple of years ago when the project was still coming together, Mayor Mike McCormick says the agency asked the village if it would be interested in having a path there along with landscaping.

So, McCormick tells The Big Z IDOT will take care of building the path and the village will now only be in charge of the landscaping.

The roundabout will be built in the Pierce Lane area of Route 3. The Village Board will vote on a number of items relating to this at tonight’s meeting at 6pm. You can keep up to date with the progress of the roundabout project at this story at Advantagenews.com.

https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/IL-3-Godfrey