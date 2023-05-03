The Madison County PEP Grant program is used to pay for various park and recreation projects around the county. Money for the grants come from a one-tenth of one percent sales tax. The Godfrey Village Board has approved a spending plan for this year’s allocation of just over $69,000.
The money will be spent at Glazebrook Park, according to Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan.
In addition more than $22,000 will be used to replace funds from the 2023 Metro East Park & Recreation Park and Trail Grant, that is paying for some playground equipment that is going in at the park.