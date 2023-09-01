If you are planning a fall or winter trip to southwest Illinois, the head of local tourism office says the new Great Rivers & Routes Fall/Winter GO Guide is chock full of ideas for fun. The guide has just been released and highlights adventures from enjoying outdoor adventures on the great rivers to sampling locally bottled wines at local wineries to celebrating winter with the arrival of the American Bald Eagle to the region.
Tourism Bureau President/CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z they look at each GO Guide as a way to inspire travel to the Great Rivers & Routes region.
GO Guides are produced twice a year by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau for Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter travel. The guide is available locally at the Alton Visitor Center and at area attractions, restaurants and hotels and motels throughout Madison, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Greene, and Calhoun counties. An online version is available to download at RiversandRoutes.com, where you can also request a printed copy.