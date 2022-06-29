Alphonso and Natascha Harried have traveled a path the past few years few can imagine as Alphonso has struggled to surmount numerous health issues. In the face of sometimes seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have maintained hope and optimism and recently reached a major milestone when Alphonso successfully received a kidney transplant.
Alphonso currently works at Alton Middle School and previously worked at Youth In Need in St. Louis, counseling homeless youth for 17 years there. Natascha is a social service manager for the Salvation Army in Alton. The couple has been married for 20 years and have three children. They lived in Alton for 17 years before moving to Florissant, Mo., in 2020.
Alphonso has long struggled with high blood pressure and diabetes and knew his issues could eventually lead to kidney problems. Black Americans are four times as likely to experience kidney failure as white Americans. While making up more than 35 percent of people with kidney failure in the United States, they comprise just 13 percent of the population. Alphonso knew his chances were even higher because of his family history. Both his grandfather and his uncle passed away from kidney failure while on dialysis.
He noticed symptoms developing several years ago when he started experiencing swelling and began going to the bathroom less frequently. Currently 47 years old, he says he tended to ignore the symptoms when they first started. “I kind of ignored it for a while,” he says. “I thought that I was too young and it wouldn’t happen to me.”
His diabetes doctor recognized Alphonso’s growing kidney problem as his creatinine level kept progressively increasing. Creatinine is a waste product made by muscles as part of regular, everyday activity. Normally, the kidneys filter it from the blood and send it out of the body in the urine. If there is a problem with your kidneys, creatinine can build up in the blood and less will be released in urine.
In April of 2020 Alphonso’s lethargy and lack of mobility had increased to a point where he was finally hospitalized, diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure and required to go on dialysis. At the same time, he, Natascha and one of their daughters became severely ill with COVID. “It was right when we were trying to move to Florissant,” he says. The Harrieds explain the combination of Alphonso’s illness, the COVID and trying to relocate made for an almost impossible situation and credit friends with helping them get through it.
Once dialysis was begun, it in itself was a formidable challenge. “Three nights a week for four and a half hours each night,” explains Alphonso. “I would work during the day and then have dialysis at night.” He says the routine was exhausting and notes many people requiring it go on disability but he wanted to keep working.
Once Alphonso was on dialysis and the family made the determination to get him on the transplant list, they discovered there were further challenges ahead. “There are racial disparities in how African-Americans are scored to get on the list,” says Natascha. Economic and financial factors along with social and family support are factored in and she notes that systemic factors in American culture often put blacks at a disadvantage in the scoring. Alphonso was finally approved for the transplant list in late 2020.
The challenge then became one of finding a donor and again several obstacles presented themselves. Over 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant in the U.S. and every year. Of that number, 5,000 die waiting. Another 5,000 are taken off the list because they are too sick.
Pat Holterman-Hommes is CEO of Youth In Need where Alphonso had previously worked. In June of 2021, she reached out to the Harrieds to see if she might be able to donate. After undergoing tests, she was told by doctors that her filtration level was not high enough to allow her to do so. She told Natascha and Alphonso she would not be able to do it.
However, unknown to the Harrieds, Holterman-Hommes researched what she could do to improve her filtration level and three months later contacted Natascha to let her know she had qualified. Natascha told Alphonso to come to her work location because she wanted to surprise him with his Christmas present. When he arrived, employees of the Salvation Army were holding letters which spelled the word K-I-D-N-E-Y and Natascha told Alphonso that a donor had been found. He says his sense of elation at the news was indescribable.
Still there were more obstacles ahead. The surgery was originally scheduled for January of 2022 but Alphonso developed an infection on one of his toes. “The anti-rejection medicines required after the transplant prohibited the surgery from being performed in the presence of any type of infection,” he explains. He could try to treat the infection or have the toe amputated. He elected to move forward by having the toe amputated.
The kidney transplant was finally successfully completed at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis on April 26. Alphonso is grateful for his progress and is looking forward to getting back to many of the things from which he has been sidelined for so long. He pursues music and photography and he and Natascha are both also active in their church and ministry. Throughout the entire journey of successes and setbacks, the two remained hopeful and say their faith played a large role in sustaining them throughout it.
The Harrieds say they have always had a life philosophy of simply giving back to others. “All those years I was helping people at Youth In Need, I wasn’t thinking it could lead to the gift of a donor kidney,” says Alphonso. “But I strongly believe that if you help people, it eventually comes full circle.”
The couple want people to know the facts about kidney donations and transplants. “Race or sex and even your body size are not factors in becoming a match,” Natascha explains. She says there is a misconception that people cannot donate while they are alive but points out people typically have two kidneys and that only one is needed, making a large number of people candidates for donation if they are the right blood type.
“If you can donate, donate,” she says. “If one out of every 10,000 healthy people became a donor, it would wipe out the waiting list.”