It’s up to 60 years in state custody for a Gillespie man who was found not-guilty by reason of insanity for the death of his mother nearly four years ago. 29-year-old Clinton Sanders was ordered held by the Illinois Department of Human Services after he was found to be a danger to himself and others.
Sandra Sanders was found by Gillespie Police on December 15, 2019, lying under a deck outside her home and nearly unresponsive. Authorities said she was able to tell officers her son attacked her before she was taken to a hospital in Carlinville where she died the next day. A judge ordered Clinton Sanders be held for up to 60 years by the state after several experts testified that he suffered from several mental health disorders, some that existed before the murder.