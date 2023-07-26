You cannot help but like Chris and Brenda Lorton the minute you meet them. Chris’ hearty handshake and friendly manner along with Brenda’s cheerful, upbeat energy make you immediately aware the couple brings something special to everything in which they are involved. That friendliness and energy are evident in the Jerseyville business they own and operate, George’s Local Brew.
The couple started the bar and restaurant in 2017, having been the entrepreneurs of many businesses throughout their 36-year marriage. “Our four kids were in their 20s and encouraged us to open it. They helped with getting it started,” says Chris. Chris and Brenda have extensive experience in the food and beverage service industry. They previously owned and operated Lorton’s Hotel, Restaurant, & Bar, which was prominent in the area during the ’90s.
George’s Local Brew occupies the building in Jerseyville which formerly housed the Eagles Lodge. Chris’ extensive background and experience in the construction industry allowed him to completely renovate the building, bringing a similar style and atmosphere to it as that found in many Nashville bars and restaurants. The bar is equipped with slot machines, a state-of-the-art-sound and lighting system and a small stage for live performers. The clean, spacious indoor seating is complemented by a large outdoor patio area ideal for relaxing to music on warm summer evenings. Exposed brick walls, a large wooden bar and a vibrant outdoor neon front sign make the venue both relaxing and exciting at the same time.
Brenda oversees the preparation of the food served at George’s and says she comes from a long line of family members who cooked excellent food. “We have only the highest quality food,” she says. “Always fresh, never frozen.” Chris notes they purchase their meat products locally and that it is always fresh. They note that despite the variety and quality, the food is still reasonably priced.
The menu includes appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees, sides, pizza and pastas. “We make all of our pasta on site,” notes Brenda. The entrees include hand-cut New York strip steaks, eight-ounce filets and kabobs, ten-ounce butterfly porkchops, Boursin chicken and grilled Alaskan salmon. In addition to indoor and patio dining, the business provides carryout and curbside service.
Along with soft drinks, the beverage menu includes cocktails, frozen cocktails, mules, various wines and a wide variety of draft beers. Mules are fizzy alcohol drinks and come in a variety of flavors, including blueberry, watermelon, cranberry, lemon and peach, among others.
George’s hosts live entertainment Thursdays through Sundays. A stage and sound system in the main barroom allow musicians to plug in and provide music throughout the entire venue. A large wheel of chance up on the performance stage provides anyone celebrating their birthday a chance to come in, have a drink and spin the wheel to win a prize. Slot machines let patrons try their luck during their visits. “There is always something going on,” says Brenda.
The Lorton’s explain the atmosphere is appropriate for any type of social outing, including date nights, work group get-togethers, casual gatherings of friends, and family meals. “It’s a lively place but a safe atmosphere,” says Chris. “People know they can come here alone, with their families or in a group and have a safe, enjoyable time.” They explain that patrons are greeted at the door and helped to find seating. “It can be confusing walking into a place with a lot of activity,” says Brenda. “We help them get settled in and get comfortable.”
An upstairs event room is available for gatherings of up to 80 people for private events. The Lortons say it is perfect for birthday parties, anniversaries, wedding rehearsals, bridal and baby showers and business events. Food and beverage arrangements can be made in advance so attendees need only show up to enjoy themselves. An upper private deck is also available for smaller parties. When weather permits, musicians use the upper deck to perform as the people in the patio below enjoy their food and beverages.
George’s Local Brew is located at 205 South State Street in Jerseyville. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 2pm to midnight. The business can be reached by phone at 618-639-2739 or can be contacted on their website at georgeslocalbrew.com. Pictures and information about specials and events can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.