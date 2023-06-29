Get ready to pay more at the pump and for food in Illinois, as some new laws and tax increases take effect July 1st. Starting Saturday, the one percent sales tax on groceries returns and a delayed three cent increase in the motor fuel tax will be implemented.
The motor fuel tax on gasoline, gasohol and compressed natural gas will increase by 3.1 cents on July 1, to 45.4 cents per gallon. The tax rate for diesel fuel will also increase by 3.1 cents, to 52.9 cents per gallon. Putting off these fees for a while helped families struggling with rising prices, according to Governor JB Pritzker.
A few new laws take effect on the 1st. One marks September 17th, Constitution Day, a commemorative holiday at school. A second will help youth leaving the care of the Department of Children and Family Services locate former foster parents and siblings.