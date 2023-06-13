A measure that implements full-day kindergarten throughout Illinois still needs a final cost, leading some to question the state's ability to follow through on it.
State Rep. Mary Beth Canty, D-Arlington Heights, filed House Bill 2396, which passed the House in March. After several amendments in the Illinois Senate last month, the House voted to concur.
State Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, said during the Senate debates that the bill will better prepare the state's youth for the future. "Full-day kindergarten has shown to boost academic gains and prepare children for the social and emotional demands of early elementary," said Lightford.
"This can provide students and their families with sufficient support and opportunities in their early education career." There has, however, been questions surrounding the costs of the project and whether or not the state needs it. "There is no indication of what it is going to cost," Bryce Hill of the Illinois Policy Institute said.
"Really, it is not a problem that we need a statewide mandate for. Over 700 of Illinois 852 school districts offer full-day kindergarten programs." Hill told The Center Square that the state needs first to figure out the costs of these programs so they do not have to raise taxes to cover them.
"You should first figure out what your revenue sources are and what your total funds are going to be, then two, you need to figure out what bills you can afford to pay," Hill said. "If you do not know how much your bills are going to be, it is impossible to budget for it."
This could lead to more taxes on residents who are already being burdened with one of the higher tax rates in the nation. "What we have seen over the past couple of decades is a relentless increase in property taxes which are the second highest in the nation. We have seen record income tax hikes that were supposed to be temporary to solve fiscal problems but later became permanent," Hill said.
"We are not going to be able to get off that path of increased tax hike and more expensive government until we choose to reign in our cost drivers." The measure still awaits to be sent to Pritzker for his approval.