Food trucks, beverages and free entertainment will kick off the weekend at the new Alton Godfrey Rotary Park across from Alton City Hall. Aaron Kamm and the One Drops will perform from 7-9pm and should be able to get the show in with no weather delays. The show last month with the Funky Butt Brass Band was rescheduled due to rain.
You’re encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. A section of 3rd Street near the park will be closed off just before and during the show. The Funky Butt Brass Band will perform on Friday Oct. 6.