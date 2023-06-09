The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair returns to Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton this Saturday, June 10. The free event features over 30 outdoor education activities, a large fishing pond, and free gifts and prizes for kids who register on site and take part in some of the activities. The fair runs from 10am to 4pm.
IDNR Urban Fishing Coordinator for Southern Illinois Scott Isringhausen is one of the organizers and tells The Big Z there will be something there for everyone.
He tells The Big Z a big goal of this event is to get kids outside.
There will also be a catch-and-release bluegill pond, where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch; the popular One-Cast station where everyone wins a prize; and the Bow-fishing Stations where children can shoot in a pool or at a 3D target.