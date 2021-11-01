Coming up this month for the fourth year in a row, veterans can once again receive free dental care courtesy of the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine in Alton.
Veteran’s Care Day is set for Thursday, Nov. 11. Dental students will be doing cleanings, x-rays, fillings, extractions and more at the Main Clinic, 2800 College Ave. Appointments are first-come, first-served.
SIUE SDM spokesperson Katie Kosten said the event has grown every year.
Kosten said the VA often does not provide adequate dental care. So far, the dental school has administered more than $110,000 in free care for vets. To register, veterans can call the School of Dental Medicine at (618) 474-7200. More serious dental issues can be fixed at a later date.