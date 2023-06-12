Ameren Illinois is partnering with the Madison County Community Development department to provide window air conditioners for low-income households.
Specifically, homes with elderly, disabled, and youths ages five and younger living in them.
Those that received a window AC unit from the county within the previous three years are not eligible.
Madison County Community Development administrator Chris Otto tells the Big Z more about the guidelines.
The phone number to call to schedule a consultation appointment (help with filling out application) is 618-296-6177.