A massive fire broke out early Thursday in an old north St. Louis church converted into a skate park and youth center.
The fire began just after midnight and rose to four-alarm status, as more crews were called-in due to intensity of the fire and the large spray of embers. Those embers caused at least one additional fire, in a vacant two-story building three blocks south of the old church.
The initial fire happened at SK8 Liborious on North 18th and the rectory next to the building.
More than 100 fire-responders were called to the scene to assist.
No injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.